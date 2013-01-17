Baqaul Mohsin/M Afzaal Hameed

BAHAWALPUR - The 186 National Assembly constituency consists of Hasilpur and Khairpur Tamewali tehsils and 22 union counsels and is further divided into two zones - desert and riverbed areas with 305,122 voters (175,888 males and 129,234 females) and turnout of 50 percent.

Fourteen union councils fall under tehsil Hasilpur while the remaining eight UCs under Khairpur Tamewali, the smallest tehsil of Punjab, out of which four are situated in urban and 18 in rural areas. The people, most of them speak Seraiki, settled here after the partition in 1947 and are called settlers. Its eight union counsels are Khairpur Tamewali, Guddan, Asrani, Anayati, Behli, Kotla Qaim Khan, Syed Imam Shah and Jhidani. Both the tehsils are considered to be backward areas of the Punjab province. In the area, Abbasi, Syed, Qureshi, Hashmi, Rajpoot Chohan, Bhatti, Gudden, Vains, Sheikh, Panwar, Nangana, Langha, Balouch, Malik, Araeen, Jutt, Maliks, Syed, Abbasi, Kamboh are the influential families.

The politics in this area revolves around two families - Pirzada and Gardezi - whose members have been contesting elections against each other since the establishment of Pakistan. If once one family’s candidate wins, the next time he is defeated by the other. Religiously minded voters can also perform a vital role in success of a candidate and they support Pirzada family.

In 2002 elections, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada was elected as MNA on the National Alliance ticket by getting 60,456 votes and defeated Syed Tasnim Nawaz Gardezi. He became the Federal Minister for Health, while the PML-N and the PPP candidates could grab 11,812 and 8,659 votes respectively in the election.

The turnover remained 49.16% in the elections. Later, Syed Tasnim Nawaz Gardezi became MNA from the NA-187 with the support of Tariq Basheer Cheema in the by-election. Even Aitzaz Ahsan won the election on the seat with the support of Cheema.

Riaz Hussain Pirzada repeated the history of the last election and was elected as MNA on the ticket of PML-Q with 66,757 votes by defeating Syed Tasnim Nawaz Gardezi who got 50,468 votes. He contested the election as an independent candidate. The PML-N and the PPP candidates also raised their popularity graph in the election and got 21,123 and 17,947 votes respectively as 161,398 out of 345,653 used their right to elect their representatives. The voters’ turnover decreased from the 2002 Elections and remained 46.69 percent.

Pirzada started his politics in 1985 by contesting for a Punjab Assembly seat. He has been Punjab and federal minister and served the nation as MNA several times. He was elected as MNA in 2008 on the PML-Q ticket and defected the party due to his clashes with Chaudhry brothers. He then joined the PML-N and now will contest the forthcoming elections on the PML-N ticket.

According to the people of the area, the main reason of his popularity is his strong roots among the local people. In his absence, his brother Mian Sajjad Hussain Peerzada hears the problems of the people. However, the main reason behind the defeat of Syed Tasnim Nawaz is that he is not the resident of the area. He lived in Bahawalpur and people of the area have no easy access to him.

However, Tariq Basheer Cheema has announced to contest the elections for the National Assembly seat. He has remained provincial minister and district nazim of Bahawalpur twice. He is one of the founder members of the PPP and remarkably worked for the PPP. But later, he left the PPP and Joined the PML-Q. He is now central leader of the PML-Q.

In the election of district nazim of Bahwalpur, he defeated Ameer of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi. He has started the election campaign against Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada. He has the ability to give tough time to Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada in the forthcoming general elections.

Barrister Nawazish Ali Pirzada is PPP’s Youth Wing Southern Punjab president. He contested the last election on the PPP ticket but could not succeed. Tariq Basheer Cheema of the PML-Q, Mian Riaz Hussain Peerzada of PML-N and Mian Nawazish Ali Pirzada of PPP will contest the forthcoming general elections from the constituency.

NA-186 Bahawalpur IV consists of PP-273 Bahawalpur VII and PP-274 Bahawalpur VIII. The political scenario of these constituencies is the same. Whenever Pirzada family’s member wins the National Assembly seat, also its supported candidates are elected as MPAs. In 2002 elections, Mian Muhammad Lateef Aqil Panwar Rajpoot was elected as MPA from PP-273 on the ticket of National Alliance with 36,624 votes and in 2008 elections, Mian Muhammad Kazim Pirzada was elected as MPA as an independent candidate from PP-273 with 34,680 votes. Both the MPAs were nominated by Pirzada family. In 2002 elections, Ahmad Nawaz was elected as MPA from PP-274 on the National Alliance ticket with 23,065 votes while in the 2008 elections Muhammad Safdar Gill contested the election as independent candidate and became MPA with 28,312 votes.

Afterwards, both the MPAs were elected as independent candidates and joined the PML-N on the directions of their Group Leader Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada. Now, the candidates supported by Pirzada and Tariq Basheer Cheema will be strong contesters in the forthcoming general elections.