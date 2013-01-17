The government and the ruling Sheikhs of UAE are often held in high esteem for their ability to maintain peaceful and lawful conditions in their country. This appears no longer to be true. There is evidence that many Pakistani criminals are being protected and supported in UAE. One wonders if in a tightly controlled country, such criminal acts can be done without the connivance of people in power.

The UAE has historically supported the rulers and not the people of Pakistan. They are hospitable to our criminal ruling elite and appallingly unkind to our labour class, which is treated like slaves and made to live under inhuman conditions.

Murderer Shazeb Jatoi is being protected and harboured by UAE since December 27, 2012. This amounts to abetment of crime. UAE refused to hand him over to the police team sent by Pakistan, which had to return empty handed. Why the government of UAE chose to forget all ethics and law to protect a Pakistani murderer? Is it that they the two ‘brotherly’ countries have a reciprocal criminal protection agreement exclusively to protect each other’s ruling elite?

Criminal Tauqeer Sadiq, against whom the National Accountability Bureau has issued non-bail able warrants for embezzlement of 82 billion rupees of the poor people of Pakistan, is living in luxury and enjoys the protection of UAE government. Yet another member of our ruling elite, the Chief Minister of Balochistan enjoys a holiday in UAE, while hundreds of Hazaras are being brutally murdered in his province. Their families are sitting out in the dark and cold Alamdar Street of Quetta with their dead, refusing to bury them till they see the end of Raisani’s criminal government. Oblivious to these developments, the UAE government continues to harbor and protect the criminal ruling elite of Pakistan. It may be a good time for the UAE government to revisit its policy of protection to rich and ruling Pakistani criminals, who have murdered or looted the ordinary people of Pakistan.

DR SOHAIL KIRMANI,

Canada, January 13.