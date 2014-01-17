Karachi : “Abrupt and unwarranted increase in PIA’s fare for Jeddah sector, levying “Q” and fuel surcharges, has caused severe inconvenience and losses to passengers as well as the travel agents and needs immediate intervention by the Managing Director of PIA and all concerned high-ups at Islamabad.” This was stated by Muhammad Iqbal, Central Chairman, Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) in a statement expressing deep concern over this another new example of mismanagement by the aviation industry of Pakistan. He rejected the sudden and uncalled-for increase in PIA fare.

He articulated that during last fortnight the PIA fare for Jeddah sector has been increased up to Rs.7000/-.The fare is increasing every succeeding day and even every passing hour making the agents unviable in respect to the package already offered to Umra pilgrims. Q-surcharge need immediate clarification from PIA, he added.