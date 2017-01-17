Srinagar : In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the ongoing police oppression on party activists particularly in south Kashmir.

Malik while terming police attitude against peaceful political activists as callous, said that police in Yaripora area of Kulgam was intimidating the JKLF District President, Abdul Sattar, and office-bearer, Nazir Ahmad, on daily basis, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

He said that the JKLF district president was being asked to present himself before police. He also condemned the police raid on the residence of Nazir Ahmad at Badroo Yaripora. Police asked Nazir to present himself before it otherwise his house would be vandalized.

Malik said that Achabal police were also looking for party member, Master Akram, and intimidating him and his family.

Condemning the oppressive attitude of police against the JKLF activists and office-bearers, he said that police in its pursuit to prove itself more loyal than the king had crossed every limits of oppression. “In fact the whole territory has been turned into police state,” he said.