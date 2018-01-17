Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif says India and Israel have anti-Islam nexus, which is evident from their occupation of Muslim territories, reported Radio Pakistan.

In an interview with a private channel, he said India has occupied the territory of Kashmir, while Israel is occupying a vast area of Palestine.

The foreign minister said Pakistan never accepted Israel, and India has been involved in the killing of a large number of Muslims in Gujrat.

Commenting on Pakistan’s sacrifices on war against terror, he said Pakistan's valiant armed forces have been fighting war on terrorism with full force and they have achieved many successes in it.