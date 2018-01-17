The district administration of Islamabad banned political power shows, rallies and protests in the capital during the next two months as a reaction to the grand Mall Road agitation in Lahore staged by the opposition parties.

In Lahore, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have combined to stage a protest against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government on Mall Road over the 2014 Model Town massacre.

According to details, no political party will be allowed to gather people and stage rally in Islamabad. The ban will stay put throughout the capital during the next 60 days.

Islamabad has closed its doors for loud speakers, cassette player systems, sound systems and other essentials of the political rallies. There will remain a complete ban on speeches of political leaders in Islamabad till March 17.

The ban has been placed under Section 144. Violation of the decision taken by the Islamabad district administration will result in the violation of Section 144.

It was told that the political activities including rallies, protests and sit-ins in the capital at this moment pose threat to the lives and property of residents.