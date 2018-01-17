Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal government has transferred six senior bureaucrats and assigned them new assignments, said a notification issued by the Establishment Division on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Sabina Qureshi, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat group presently posted as Director General Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is transferred and posted as Director General President’s Secretariat (Public) on deputation basis with immediate effect and until further orders.

The Federal government has issued the notification of retirement of senior bureaucrat Nargis Ghaloo, a grade-22 officer of Secretariat group, who is presently posted as Managing Director Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) under the Cabinet Division.

She will stand retired from government service on attaining the age of Superannuation on 04-03-2018.

Muhammad Asif Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, presently posted as senior Joint Secretary, Finance Division (Military) Rawalpindi is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Finance Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

Masood Qamar Qureshi a grade-19 officer of Federal Seed Certificate and Registration Department is assigned the current charge of the post Director General FSC&RD, with effect from 28-10-2017 a period of three months or till the availability of regular incumbent of the post, whichever is earlier.

In partial modification of this Division’s notification No.2(1)/2016 dated 07-04-2017 and 02-01-2018, the service of Muhammad Asim, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan , presently serving under Government of Sindh, are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and further orders.

The Establishment Division further said that the services of Muhammad Rashid, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Sindh, are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab with immediate effect and until further orders.