ISLAMABAD - Two more prosecution witnesses recorded their statements in corruption references against Sharif family in the accountability court and were cross-examined by the defence counsel.

The court summoned three more prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned further proceedings in these cases until January 23.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar were present in the courtroom.

During the course of cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses by defence counsel Khawaja Haris, hot words were exchanged between him and the NAB prosecutor. The NAB prosecutor objected over repetition of the same questions by the defence counsel and said he was trying to confuse the witness.

Prosecution witness NAB Additional Director Nasir Janjua recorded his statement before the court. He informed the court that a witness, Shahbaz Haider, had presented the record pertaining to Chaudhry Sugar Mills, which he had signed as a witness.

Later, Umar Daraz Gondal recorded his statement before the court. He was responsible for serving the call-up notices to Nawaz Sharif and Hassan Nawaz during the course of investigation against them.

He informed the court that he went to Jati Umra and handed over the call-up notices to a security officer there. The witness got confused on the questions of the defence counsel and at a moment said he did not know for what purpose he had gone to Jati Umra. He was also not clear that the call-up notices pertained to which corruption reference.

The NAB prosecutor came to rescue the witness on which the defence counsel exchanged harsh words with him, but Judge Muhammad Bashir intervened and pacified the situation.

Another prosecution witness, Afaq Ahmad, was also to record his statement, but the NAB prosecutor said since the original record was in the apex court, he would be presented before the court after the record was made available. The court accepted the plea and deferred recording of his statement.

Later, Judge Muhammad Bashir summoned another three prosecution witnesses, Ghulam Mustafa, Aziz Rehan and Afaq Ahmad, on the next date of hearing and adjourned the case until January 23. During the course of proceedings in the Avenfield Properties reference, the judge said only two prosecution witnesses were left in this reference and sought the views of the defence counsel over recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

Defence Counsel Kh Haris said joint investigation team head Wajid Zia and the investigation officer in the case were also witnesses in other two corruption references, so their statements should be recorded on the conclusion of recording of statements in these references as well.