Share:

Responding to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari, Senator Faisal Javed on Thursday, advised him to refrain from politics of mere slogans under name of Bhutto.

“Not five, but Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete ten years of rule,” he maintained.

While holding former president responsible for increasing the debt over the country, Faisal said he (Zardari) has no support of masses.

He advised him to focus over solving the problems being faced by people of Sindh, rather than criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and making hue and cry.

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari had claimed that Premier Imran Khan would not complete his five years’ tenure.

In a public meeting in Badin district on the death anniversary of a peasant leader Fazil Rahu co-chairman PPP said, “Listen everyone in Pakistan! Imran Khan would not complete his term”.

Zardari also said the people of every province refused to accept the election results and warned that the government should not push his party against the wall because people will get out of his hands.

“Do you think the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have accepted the election results. The people of all provinces including Punjab don’t accept your election.”