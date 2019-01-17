Share:

Rawalpindi - Two students were shot dead in different localities of the twin cities, informed official sources on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Ijaz Ali and Aisha, hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, they said. Police managed to arrest the suspected killer of the girl and locked him up besides registering a case against him. However, the killers of Ijaz are still at large, they said.

According to sources, Ijaz Ali was studying in a private educational institution from where he went missing. They said later on, the bullet riddled dead body of Ijaz was found by Gujar Khan Police from a seasonal nullah located on Chakwal Sohawar Road. “The student was placed under severe torture before getting murdered by the unknown killers,” they said adding that earlier police assumed that Ijaz was a member of some dacoit gang and was killed in a hit-and-run road accident. But later on, it was revealed during investigation and the medico-legal report that Ijaz was enrolled with an educational intuition at Morgah. A murder case was registered against unknown killers with PS Gujar Khan while further investigation is still underway.