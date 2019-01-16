Share:

HAFIZBAAD-As many as 404 mobile teams have been formed to administer anti-polio drops to 257,000 children below five years of age from January 21 to 23.

While briefing the District Anti-Polio Committee Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aslam Ch said that the Health Department has made foolproof arrangements to administer anti-polio drops to all kids in the district and have called upon the teachers, ulema and members of civil society to extend their practical cooperation in making the campaign, a big success. He further told the meeting that due to effective campaigns lunched by the health department in the province, not a single case of polio has been reported in the Punjab.

Three vehicles burnt

Three vehicles were burnt to ashes when a fire erupted in a filling station in Vanike Tarar on Wednesday.

According to the owner of the Chatha Filling Station, three vehicles were parked in the filling station when fire erupted in a van due to a short circuit in its wires. It engulfed a tractor and a van stationed nearby. All the three vehicles were reduced to ashes. However, no one was hurt and the workers of the filling station saved the filling station from any damage.

9 prisoners released on personal surety

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Irfan Akram Tarar has ordered the release of nine prisoners languishing in the District Jail on petty issues on personal sureties.

The ADSC along with Civil Judge Imtiaz Ahmad Bajwa went round the barracks of inmates, kitchen and hospital in the jail to see for himself the arrangements made by the jail managements.

He was fully satisfied with the arrangements and stressed the need for further improvement in connection with the provision of food, medical treatment and other facilities according to jail manual.