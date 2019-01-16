Share:

GUJRANWALA-Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Abdur Rehman Arif paid a visit to Central Jail Gujranwala and ordered to release 53 prisoners on personal surety bonds.

Naveed Ahmed Ghuman accompanied the ADSJ while jail superintendent briefed the judge about the security and other arrangements. The ADSJ inspected the women cells, children cells, jail hospital and kitchen and showed his satisfaction over the performance of jail administration. The judge also ordered to release 53 prisoners involved in petty cases on personal surety bonds.