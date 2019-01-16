Share:

Having no Proper Career Counseling has become a burning question for the students. Most of the students, especially those who belong to rural areas, carry on their studies without having a solid goal in their lives and at the end they suffer. They spend a directionless life and face huge problems in their professional life.

Most of the medical students are those who are addicted to this very problem as they join medical just because their fellows, especially cousins, are doing this. And the same case is with the students of other courses

However, an important role can be played by parents in this regard. They should ask their children to elect the very subjects in which they are interested in rather than imposing their wishes upon them. The Government should also take this matter under observation and should start counseling classes at school level. This step will lead students to their bright future.

MUHAMMAD ABRAR,

Sambrial, December 7.