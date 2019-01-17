Share:

ISLAMABAD - After serving over a decade in the capital city from Additional Deputy Commissioner to the Commissioner Islamabad, a grade-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services Amir Ali Ahmed is now going to hold the charge of Chairman Capital Development Authority, where his father once served. Ahmed is the son of retired bureaucrat Saeed Mehdi, who was the principal secretary of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his second tenure in power while his wife also belongs to a powerful political and business family of District Gujrat. Saeed Mehdi remained the Chairman CDA as well during his service. Though, the formal notification of his appointment as acting Chairman CDA is still awaited but the Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has already made an announcement in this regard on last Thursday, soon after the cabinet meeting. He would hold acting charge of Chairman CDA in addition to his duties as the Chief Commissioner Islamabad. He is replacing Afzal Latif, who went on a long ex-Pakistan leave after his alleged standoff with incumbent government on several issues including regularisation of unauthorised constructions at Bani Gala, where the residence of premier Imran Khan is situated as well. Amir Ali Ahmed’s journey to Islamabad begins from his first appointment, as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Islamabad Capital Territory Administration and then his appointment as the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad for a long time before finally being appointed as Member Administration CDA in the previous governments. Besides his regular duties as Member Administration, he had also taken over an additional charge of the estate wing of CDA, where he was considered as the most powerful board member.

Sources claimed that he was posted out of CDA in 2016 due to his tussle with the most powerful bureaucrat at that time, namely Fawad Hassan Fawad and resultantly he was cornered at Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination where he was later given the charge of Director General Pakistan Sports Board. The caretaker government appointed him as Director General Passport and Immigration while initially the incumbent government placed his services at the disposal of Punjab government before his appointment as Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

Equipped with excellent administrative skills, Amir has an art to engage all stakeholders onboard while people who have worked with him praise his sharp mindedness and quick disposal of tricky matters. “It is an art of Amir that he remained in limelight during the last three eras including Musharaf’s regime, Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz governments”, a senior officer commented, adding: “And now once again, he has turned out to be a highly powerful bureaucrat.”

Officers inside the CDA welcomed the decision of his appointment as Chairman while reasoning that his appointment would help the ongoing revision of Islamabad’s master plan as CDA and ICT are part and parcel in this regard.