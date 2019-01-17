Share:

ISLAMABAD - Australian Acting High Commissioner Brek Batley and staff from the Australian High Commission Wednesday visited underprivileged schools to watch the cricket coaching clinics, organised by the Australian High Commission with support from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The girls from four schools including Special Education School for Girls with Hearing Impairment H-9; Mashal Model School Bari Imam; Pakistan Sweet Homes H-9/4 and Islamabad Model School for Girls I-9/1 Islamabad were attending a five-day coaching clinic, conducted by first class women cricketers in the lead-up to a competition.

The initiative was designed to empower girls and provide them with an opportunity to learn the value of teamwork and sportsmanship and to expand their horizons, a press release issued by the Australian High Commission here said.

Australia’s Acting High Commissioner Brek Batley said: “The tournament and coaching clinic provide a platform through which we can empower young people, especially girls by building their self-confidence and encouraging them to push boundaries.

“Cricket in Pakistan and Australia is a shared passion for boys and girls, men and women, and provides a wonderful vehicle for promoting and highlighting the importance of gender equality in sport and beyond,” said Batley, adding they were delighted to see such a positive response and looked forward to the final tournament on Saturday.