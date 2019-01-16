Share:

MULTAN-The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan announced on Wednesday the results of B.Com Part-1 and Part-11 (Annual System) Supplementary Examination 2018.

According to the result notification, a total of 967 candidates appeared in the B.Com Part-1 (Annual System) Supplementary Examination 2018 out of which 610 were declared successful while 355 failed. The overall success ratio in the examination stood at 63.21 per cent.

In B.Com Part-11 (Annual System) Supplementary Examination 2018, as many as 231 out of 412 candidates got through while 181 failed. Thus the overall pass percentage in this examination stood at 56.07 per cent.