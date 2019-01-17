Share:

ISLAMABAD - Security forces on Wednesday killed four terrorists of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) including mastermind of suicide attack in Kalaya, Hangu on November 23, 2018, commander Muhammad Islam.

According to an ISPR statement, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout in Hangu on Wednesday morning under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

According to ISPR during exchange of fire, four terrorists of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were killed. These terrorists were involved in suicide attack in Kalaya, Hangu on November 23, 2018. Weapons, ammunition and improvised explosives device (IEDs) were also recovered from the place.

In December last, security forces killed a wanted terrorist in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan. The terrorist, Hakim, had taken six civilians hostage for ulterior motives. He was armed with automatic weapons and grenades.

In September, security forces killed four terrorists during the security operation and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition. Two soldiers were also injured in the exchange of fire.

Ammunition recovered from in Bara cave

Staff Reporter from Khyber adds: The local administration recovered ammunition hid by unknown militants in a cave in Sheen Kamr area of Bara.

The administration official told newsmen that on a tip-off Assistant Commissioner Bara Ismatullah comprised a Khasadar party who searched the hilly area and recovered large quantity of arms and ammunition including 1 mortar gun, 5 shells of RPG, 46 mortar rounds and 28 boxes of mortar fuses. The arms and ammunition was hid in a small cave in remote and mountainous area with the intension to utilise it in anti-social activities, the official added.