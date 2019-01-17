Share:

ISLAMABAD - While asking for transferring the burden of increased transmission losses and price of expensive furnace oil based power generation to the consumers, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has proposed an increase of Re 0.6356 per unit in the power tariff, under fuel price adjustment, for the month of December for ex-Wapda DISCOs.

For the third consecutive month, October to December, the transmission losses of Discos have increased and jumped by almost 16 percent during December and now the consumers will bear the burden. Similarly, the use of Residual Fuel Oil (RFO)-based electricity generation in December also increased to 930.78 GWh or 12.06 percent from 5.75 GWh or 0.08 percent in November. The total cost of the RFO based electricity during December was Rs 14.19 billion or 15.25 per unit. The hydle generation also reduced by almost 48 percent during December.

The NEPRA will conduct public hearing on the CPPA petition on January 23 for increase in consumer tariff for ex-Wapda Discos. In its petition the CPPA said it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs 5.8619 per unit in December while the actual fuel cost turned out to be more than the amount charged and hence it should be allowed increased the rate by Rs0.6356 per unit.

According to the petition, submitted by CPPA with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), total energy generated in December 2018 was 7718.65 GWh at a total price of Rs 44.75 billion which is Rs 5.7982 per unit. Of the total generation of 7718.65 GWh, the net electricity delivered to Discos was 73442.35 GWh at Rs 48.36 billion with a transmission losses of 3.58 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the transmission losses of Discos were increased by 2.77 percent during October, which was further increased by 8 percent to 3.01 percent in November and further increased by 15.92 percent to 3.58 in December. As per the data, the total energy generation from all sources in November 2018 was recorded at 7718.65 GWh.

According the data provided to NEPRA, the share of hydel power generation in December was 1334.49 GWh which was 17.29 percent of the total generation. In November, the hydle generation was 2563.97 GWh or about 33.98 percent.

The share of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) was reduced from 17.23 percent in November to 12.06 percent in December. The energy generated from RLNG was 930.78 GWh and it was added with the cost of Rs 10.1167 per unit. Residual Fuel Oil (RFO)-based electricity generation was increased from 5.75 GWh in November to 930.78 during December. RFO based electricity contributed 12.06 percent electricity at Rs 15.25 per unit.

The total generation, in December, from local gas based electricity was 1679.26 GWh, accounting for 20.04 percent of total generation and its cost of electricity was Rs 4.9686 per unit.

Coal based generation was increased from 13.83 percent in November to 20.25 percent in December. The total generation from coal based energy was 1563.13 GWh and per unit cost was Rs 6.8046. The total generation cost of coal electricity was Rs 3.3820 per unit in October.

The share of nuclear energy in the national energy mix was 896.59 GWh which has increased to 11.62 percent in December from 10.88 percent in November. The fuel cost of the nuclear energy was 95.39 paisa per unit. Baggasse based electricity contributed 70.39 GWh or 0.91 percent at cost of Rs 6.2017 per unit.

The share of electricity imported from Iran was 36.11 GWh and the cost of the electricity was Rs 11.5709 per unit. The share of wind energy was 170.66 GWh and its share in the generation mix increased from 1.68 percent in November to 2.21 percent at zero fuel cost. While 52.93 GWh or 0.69 percent contribution came from solar energy at no cost. Mixed Energy also contributed 23.76 GWh or 0.31 percent electricity to the national grid at the cost of Rs 6.5254 per unit.