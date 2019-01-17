Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has sent minutes of the Central Selection Board Meeting to Prime Minister Office for getting final approval for issuing promotion notifications of grade-19 and grade-20 officers to next grades, The Nation has learnt.

The meeting of CSB was held in the chair of Chairman Federal Public Service Commission Haseeb Athar from December 4-7 in Establishment Division and it recommended promotion of more than 400 officers of different services groups of grade-19 and 20 to next grades.

The Chairman FPSC had approved the meeting minutes of the CSB on Monday after a month of the meeting.

The Establishment Division had sent the minutes of meeting to Chairman FPSC and after approval of meeting minutes by Chairman FPSC, the Establishment Division has moved a summary to PM for getting his approval for issuing the notifications of promotions of officers.

Senior officials of Establishment Division said that the Chairman FPSC took more than one month for getting the approval of the meeting’s minutes as it was the matter of just one week. They said that the PM office should take up the issue on priority basis and approve the meeting minutes as soon as possible because hundred of officers are awaiting their promotions. They said that it was the first CSB meeting held in PTI government as no change was observed in incumbent government attitude towards the issues resolution related to bureaucrats. They said PTI had claimed during its election campaign that it will introduce the in bureaucracy when it will be in government but it could not so far.

They mentioned that the meeting of CSB should be held after every six months under the rules, however, the previous government conducted only three to four CSB meetings and the disappointed the bureaucracy. They said the previous government ignored the merit only blue eyed officers of PMLN leadership enjoyed the lucrative positions.

They suggested that PTI government should introduce the reforms in bureaucracy and resolve the issues in this regard on merit and only appoint right man on the right position.