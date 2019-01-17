Share:

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh police claimed to have arrested three militants of defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Imrat-e-Islamia Afghanistan involved in the killing of policemen and political workers affiliated with Muttahida Quami Movement.

The accused persons arrested in a raid conducted in Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The militant arrested identified as Naeem Khan aka Naeem Mehsud wanted to the police in target killing of police personnel and MQM workers. Police said that the accused person had been affiliated with Awami National Party (ANP) and later joined TTP while attacked on police mobiles and MQM workers.

The accused confessed to have killed Head constable Zahid Hussain and constable Maqsood Masih in an attack in the locality while also killed other persons in Sachal locality. CTD Police also arrested the accused persons including Niamat and Rabbani, associated with Imrat-e-Islamia Afghanistan. The accused went to Afghanistan for militancy training number to times and planned to carry out a massive terrorism in Pakistan.

On the other side, Shah Latif police claimed to have arrested a militant affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London wanted in the various criminal activities including target killing, attempt to murder, kidnapping for ransom and others.

Police said that the raid has been conducted on a tip off near Zaman Town graveyard while arrested the accused namely Aneel Ahmed. Police said that the accused have had kidnapped and killed a private company security guard in 2012.

He also killed a worker of MQM Azmatullah in 2013 near Nasir Jump, Korangi while killed another man in 2015. Police said that the accused was a member of the MQM London Raees Mamma gang whiel polie recovered weapons from his possession.

Separately, Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested at least 14 accused persons in various raids conducted in different parts of the city here on Wednesday. According to the details, rangers troops conducted raids in Gulistan-e-Juhar, Ferozabad and Mehmoodabad areas while arrested some eight accused persons including Amir, Rashid, Sehroz, Salman, Atiq, Ali Ahmed, Irfan, Noman and Irfan aka Mota. Rangers claimed that the accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in various cases of robberies and other criminal activities while rangers recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession. Ranger Sindh also conducted raids in Gabool Town and Sir Syed localities while arrested four accused persons including Mian Bacha, Ghulam Ali, Abid Shareef and Gull Taj. The accused persons arrested were involved in narcotic business. Ranges also conducted raids in Boat Baison and Docks localities while arrested two accused persons including Fayyaz and Ibrahim. Rangers said that the accused persons arrested were drug paddlers and used to supply drugs of various kinds to the different areas of the city. Rangers spokespersons claimed to have recovered weapons, narcotics and other illegal stuff from their possession while accused persons will be handed over to the police for further legal actions.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Market police claimed to have busted a gang while arrested four including a woman and three drug paddlers. Police claimed to have recovered weapons, seven motorbikes and drugs from the possession of the accused persons.

The accused persons arrested were including Rukhsana, Bilal, Sajid, Atif. The accused persons including women were wanted to the police in various cases of robberies and motorbike snatching. Police also claimed to have arrested three drug paddlers including Firdus Shahid, Ibrahim and Amant while recovered narcotics from their possession.