Rawalpindi - The City Traffic Police (CTP) had issued 7,17,785 fine tickets to traffic rule violators during year of 2018 and collected Rs 28.48 million in pretext of fine, informed a spokesman on Wednesday. Similarly, the CTP had impounded 5516 vehicles and 18,248 motorcycles in different police stations over heinous violation and incomplete documentation, he said. He said CTO launched a massive drive against the motorcyclists plying on roads without wearing helmets on instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf.

According to him, the city traffic police had taken strict action against the violators of traffic rules and issued fine tickets and collected fine. He said a total of 1, 30,000 motorcyclists were issued fine tickets for not wearing helmets while 12,807 vehicle owners were also fined for using tinted sheets on glasses.

He added 19449 motorcyclists were caught and punished for not possessing registration books and 11904 drivers were fined for wrong parking on roads. “9214 drivers of vehicles have been caught and handed over challans for showing stunts and reckless driving while 15958 public service vehicles were handed over fine tickets for violating rules,” he said.

15958 juvenile drivers were fined and 19605 drivers were also issued fine tickets for using mobile while driving, the spokesman said.

He said 31431 drivers were penalized by CTP for driving without driving licenses and 12250 vehicle owners were challaned for creating hurdle in smooth flow of traffic on roads. 19285 vehicle owners and motorcyclists were given challans for crossing red signals whereas 9587 have been punished with fine on account of violating Zebra crossing and Lane rules, he added. The city traffic police had stopped some 21676 vehicle owners and motorcyclists on roads because of violation of one way, he said. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that strict action had been initiated against all the traffic violators. He said that the CTP has launched special awareness campaign to educate the road users about the traffic rules. He said that special squads have also been constituted with helpline numbers 1916, 051-9272616 and 0519269200 to provide emergency assistance to the road users.