CAPE TOWN - Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn have been rested for South Africa’s five-match ODI series against Pakistan that begins on January 19 at Port Elizabeth.

De Kock found himself back among runs after top scoring with 129 in the Proteas’ series-sweeping 107-run win against the touring Pakistan side in the third Test at the Wanderers. Steyn, who picked up 12 wickets in the three Tests, walked off the field in the last match clutching his shoulder.

Aiden Markram and Duanne Olivier, who has been sublime for South Africa during the Test series, have been named as replacements. Markram can use the opportunity to revive his ODI career, which has seen him score just 407 runs in 16 matches so far, with a top score of 66. Fiery pacer Olivier, who reached a career-best 24th in the ICC Test rankings after pocketing eight for 125 in the final Test, is reportedly in line to make his debut.

SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Duanne Olivier, Rassie van der Dussen.