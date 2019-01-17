Share:

WaSHINGTON - Democrats have asked President Donald Trump to postpone a speech to Congress saying security cannot be guaranteed due to the government shutdown. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Trump that “unless government re-opens this week” the event should be re-scheduled. Trump is due to address Congress for the annual State of the Union speech on 29 January. The US government is partially shut to a row over border wall funding. In Wednesday’s letter, Pelosi cited the “extraordinary demands presented” by the event as the reason for postponing. She wrote: “Both the US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security have not been funded for 26 days now - with critical departments hamstrung by furloughs. Sadly, given the current security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address .’’