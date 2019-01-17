Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Depilex College of Cosmetology hosted the third graduation ceremony on the 16th of January, 2019 under the patronage of Punjab Skills Development Fund. The event was attended by Ms Masarrat Misbah, CEO Depilex, and Jawad, CEO PSDF, where the third batch of 200 beauticians was awarded with their certificates under the scholarship program in collaboration with Punjab Skills Development Fund. The program aims to provide free of cost beautician courses to the low-income women of Pakistan, focused on professional make-up, hair dressing and skin aesthetics

“It is an incredible feeling to see the third batch of women graduating from Depilex College of Cosmetology, ready to start a new chapter in their lives,” stated Masarrat Misbah, the founder of Depilex Group of Companies.