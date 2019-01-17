Share:

LAHORE - A distinguished Professor of Persian, writer, poet and philanthropist Prof Dr Zaheer Ahmed Siddiqi passed away at the age of 84, here on Wednesday. Prof Siddiqi had a distinguished career at Government College University (GCU) Lahore and served as its first Registrar between 2002-2007. He was the author of 60 books which included Pakistan’s first Persian-to-Urdu Dictionary and the first History of Government College Lahore written in Urdu. He had dedicated his whole salary to the GCU Endowment Fund Trust to fund the education of deserving but bright students.