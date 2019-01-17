Share:

ISLAMABAD - Industrial Area police have arrested a driver of an online cab service who sped after taking away the valuables of a passenger some days back, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that Syed Fida Hussain Haider, a resident of Karachi hired a cab through an online app on December 30, 2018 from Bhara Kahu to Faizabad. After reaching the destination, Syed Fida Hussain gave one note with the denomination of Rs. 1000 to the cab driver but he pretended as if he had no change with him. The passenger Syed Fida went to nearby shops to get change during which the cab driver sped away along with laptop, bag, cash, clothes and other valuables of the passenger. Industrial Area police registered a case following complaint by Syed Fida Hussain Haider and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned task to SP (Industrial Area) Sumera Azam to ensure arrest of the absconding driver. She constituted a special team headed by Station House Officer Mustafa Kiyani which investigated into the case and succeeded to arrest cab driver identified as Waseem Asghar son of Ali Asghar, a resident of Malakwal. The police have recovered all valuables from the accused and also impounded his vehicle. Further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of Industrial area police team and directed to resolve the cases on immediate basis.

Meanwhile, a four-member delegation from Qatar on Wednesday visited Secretariat police station of Islamabad and was briefed about working of the force at police station level. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer welcomed the delegation on its arrival and briefed them about use of latest technology by Islamabad police force.

He also briefed the delegation about police measures for community policing and working of front desk, investigation rooms as well as wireless room. The visiting delegation appreciated the working of Secretariat police station and said that Islamabad police force is considered as one of the capable police forces in the world. It also appreciated the vision of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and other police officials. DSP Secretariat Ulfat Arif, Station House Officer Asjad Mehmud and other police officials were also present on the occasion.