ISLAMABAD - In a major development, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received bank details of at least 50,000 Pakistanis who have purchased properties in different countries.

The FBR has received the information from different countries under the convention of Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The accounts data, which has been found, relates to Italy, Spain, France, Germany and other countries. The data is related to the people belonging to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, top officials of the FBR informed the media on Wednesday.

However, they said that all the information of tax evaders will remain be hidden and secret. They said in United Arab Emirates (UAE) 1365 properties belonging to 537 individuals had been found while 316 people having assets in Dubai had utilised amnesty scheme. The officials said that FBR had to face tax collection shortfall of Rs158 billion during first six months (July to December) of the ongoing fiscal year. The FBR had collected Rs1894 billion during six months as against the target of Rs2052 billion.

The FBR had collected 40 percent of annual tax collection during first six months of ongoing financial year as against 43 percent in last few years.

They said that government had missed the tax collection target due to several reasons including reduction in general sales tax on oil prices, imposing ban on non-tax filer for purchasing vehicles and properties, reduction in taxes on telecom sector and government’s austerity plan. The FBR had faced revenue shortfall of Rs25 billion due to withdrawing taxes on telecom sector during July to December of 2018-19. Similarly, the government had also faced shortfall of Rs25 billion after it increased the minimum level of income tax up to Rs1.2 million per year.

The slowdown in development projects also caused revenue shortfall of Rs45 billion during the period under review. The FBR has also faced shortfall of Rs42 billion by reducing the GST on oil prices and Rs5.5 billion on cement and fertilizers. The break-up of tax collection Rs1894 billion showed that the FBR had collected Rs670 billion under the income tax, Rs689 billion from the general sales tax, Rs202 billion from the federal excise duty and Rs333 billion from custom duty during July to December period of the ongoing fiscal year.