Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 77.2 percent to $899.5 million during first half of current fiscal year as compared to same period of last year. The net FDI during same period of the year 2017-18 was recorded at $3,950 million, according to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (PBS) on Wednesday. On year to year basis, the FDI also plunged to $230 million in December 2018 against FDI of $2,740 million in same month of the preceding year. According to details, the net FDI from United States fell from $407.5 million in July-December (2017-18) to negative $196.2 million during same period of current fiscal year.

Similarly from China, the net FDI also fell from $1,107.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017-18 to $754.2 million in the same period of current year. The net FDI from Netherlands increased from $46.9 million to $53.5 million whereas from United Arab Emirates, it increased to $45.7 million from $5.8 million. Likewise, the investment from Turkey also rose to $33.1 million in July-December (2018-19) from $8.8 million in same period of previous year.