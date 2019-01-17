Share:

The Coalition For Women In Journalism condemns the detention and deportation of Dutch journalist Johanna Cornelia Boersma on Thursday.

She was detained on January 16, at the Bakirkoy Ikametgah office, and subsequently deported early morning on January 17. Boersma serves as the Economy Editor at Het Financieele Dagblad, a leading financial paper in the Netherlands. She is also a member of the Coalition For Women In Journalism, and a former fellow of the mentorship program. Ans has been largely covering economic beat and occasionally humanitarian stories in the country. The journalist had acquired her Turkish press card just a week ago, and had been actively working in Turkey since early 2017.

The director, Kiran Nazish, who was there with Ans during the detention to aid with legal help and co-ordination says, “After thoroughly going through the documents and coordinating with the police, it seems that the reason of Ans’s deportation has no solid grounds. This incident has disrupted her ability to work in a country Ans dearly cares about and has worked thoroughly to gain expertise and connections in.” She adds, “During the time I have mentored Ans, I have seen her work extra hard to learn about the economic difficulties the country faces. I believe her reporting on this has contributed to a better understanding and kinder perspective about the country.”

She was stopped by Turkish police early morning on Wednesday. At the time, she was visiting the Immigration Service to get her residence permit extended. She was told that she was being expelled from the country for security reasons; however, no further details were given by the authorities. The Coalition For Women In Journalism believes that she was unfairly arrested and deported and the Turkish authorities should reveal more information with the press.

“I've been working with Ans as a fixer and a translator for more than a year. She's very sweet, and she's very careful about what she writes. She always cares about the facts, she never writes manipulative stuff,” said Hilal Sari, a local financial journalist who has worked closely with Ans. “I don't think anyone could say anything negative about her. It is scary that a journalist can be deported without any clarified reason.”