ISLAMABAD - Five Star School and Knowledge Inn Public School to clash in the final of the 1st Naya Nazimabad All-Manghopir Inter-School Football League Tournament 2019 sponsored by Naya Nazimabad. The event is being organised by All Mangopir Private School Association (AMPSA) at Naya Nazimabad Football Stadium. In the first semifinal, Five Star School beat Babul Ilm School 2-1 while in the second semifinal, Knowledge Inn Public School (KIPS) shocked Group B champions ZM Star School 3-1 on penalty shootouts, as the match ended 1-1 in normal time. The final will be played on January 21.