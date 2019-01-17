Share:

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Thursday the triggering of a plan linked to a no-deal Brexit, following a Brexit preparatory meeting.

"The assumption of a Brexit without agreement is less and less improbable. Our responsibility is to ensure that our country is ready and to protect the interests of our fellow citizens: so I decided to trigger the plan related to # Brexit without agreement prepared since April 2018," he tweeted.

This plan "includes legislative measures and legal measures that aim to ensure that there is no interruption of rights and that the rights of our fellow citizens or our businesses are effectively protected," the prime minister told reporters.

Philippe said five orders will be adopted within three weeks and around 57 million US dollars will be invested in ports and airports.