ISLAMABAD - The joint opposition in Wednesday’s National Assembly session raised concerns over not removing the name of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from ECL, drought-like situation in Balochistan, transaction in frozen account of Pervez Musharraf and low price of potato in the market.

The opposition in back-to-back attacks came down hard on PTI’s government over its policies and demanded to summon attorney general in the house to apprise the house over the matter of Bilawal’s name on ECL.

The government side came up with the response of all the concerns raised by opposition except giving clarification on the transaction in frozen account of former president Pervez Musharraf.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, responding to the concerns raised by opposition, made a failed attempt to convince the opposition that the name of PPP-P’s chairman would be removed after receiving detailed written judgment of the Supreme Court.

Unsatisfied with the response, the opposition members from both the main opposition parties (PML-N and PPP-P) expressed doubts over the intentions of government in Chairman PPP-P’s case.

However, Qureshi remained stick to his stance and remarked that the apex court had not issued verdict for removing the name of Bilawal from the ECL. “There is no need to take any decision in haste and the matter would be examined after getting a detailed written judgment of the Supreme Court,” he said and cautioned the joint opposition to avoid making dysfunctional the proceedings of the lower house of parliament. “There is a need to follow the traditions of parliament as otherwise it would cause a loss to democratic practice,” he said and took the credit for asking his party to make chairman PAC to opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

The main opposition parties (PPP-P and PML-N) senior MNAs raised the matter of not removing the name of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in ECL.

“The government is giving wrong argument as if there was a name of any PTI’s member in ECL it could have been removed,” said PPP-P’s MNA Naveed Qamar. Supporting the stance of PPP-P, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that there was no harm to remove the name of Bilawal from ECL. “Democracy could be in danger due to the attitude of government not owing to the criticism of opposition,” he said.

PPP-P’s Raja Pervez Ashraf blamed government for discriminating in the case of his party’s chairman. “Name of Zulfi Bukhri and Liaquat Jatoi were removed from ECL but name of Bilawal Zardari Bhutto is still in ECL despite the orders of Supreme Court,” he said.

Another PPP-P’s senior member Nawab Yousuf Talpur demanded that the attorney general be summoned to the parliament to give his view on the matter.

About the drought-like situation in Balochistan due to water scarcity, Minister for Foreign Affair Shah Mehmood Qureshi argued the issue of drought situation in Balochitan could be resolved with joint efforts. “PDMA has shared the detail with NDMA about drought-like situation for taking steps to resolve the issue,” he said inviting the opposition to join hands with federal government to resolve this matter.

PML-N’s senior leader Ahsan Iqbal raised the matters of drought-like situation in the Balochistan province and reports about transaction in frozen account of Pervez Musharraf. MMA lawmaker Maulana Abdul Wasay also demanded government to take necessary measures for dealing with almost drought-like situation in the Balochistan.

About transaction in frozen account of Pervez Musharraf, Qureshi did not come up with any response on the issue.

About the plight of farmers due to low prices of potatoes in the country, the minister linked the matter with the international price of the potato. “A number of national and international factors are behind the drop of potato prices in the country,” he argued, mentioning that there was a need of coordination between federal and provincial governments to mitigate the sufferings of potato farmers. He further said that potato was being sold at the price of one rupee per kilogram in neighbouring India due to bumper crop of the commodity.

MNA Mohsin Dawar from Waziristan, at the fag end of proceedings, drew the attention of the house over alleged forced disappearance of young man from his village. “A youngster was picked and after some days he was found dead,” he said, asking the government to take action on enforced disappearance.

He also regretted that former Malir SSP Rao Anwar had been set free by the court.

Mohsin also demanded to know if the joint investigation team formed to probe the police officer Tahir Dawar's brutal murder in November last year had made any progress.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, responding to the concerns, said that the government was working on the issue of enforced disappearances and hoped that the opposition would support the legislation in this regard.