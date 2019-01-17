Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Media Iftikhar Durrani on Wednesday said the government would establish shelters like its shelter home programme in all government hospitals for facilitating the attendants of the patients. Talking to PTV News, Iftikhar Durrani said the government was strictly monitoring the public hospitals due to their poor conditions.

Iftikhar Durrani further said that the middle and lower middle class depend on these hospitals and face many difficulties but former regimes did not take notice of the issue. “The government will establish shelters in Holy Family, PIMS and District Headquarters hospitals and also improve the condition of Outdoor Patient Department (OPD),” he said. The government, he said, would also provide free medicines to the patients in the hospitals.