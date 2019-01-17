Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Pakistan is fast moving towards achieving its goals under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government is fully committed to transforming the country as an Islamic welfare state.

He added: “A comprehensive strategy is being implemented to cope with challenges. The PTI government will improve the working of the institutions and reforms will be introduced which will directly benefit the common man. Provision of job opportunities as well as new houses is a part of PTI agenda and suitable places are being identified for the construction of houses for homeless people. We will fulfill the promises made with the people.”

The Chief Minister said that bringing relief in the lives of the people is the real social revolution and performance of health, education, agriculture and other social sectors is being improved through sustained reforms. Meanwhile, government is also working to improve the quality of life of the people living in remote and backward areas. As compared to the past, the development process will not be limited to a few big cities and its scope is being extended to small cities as well. The establishment of a society based on socio-economic justice will fulfill the dream of change.

Buzdar said that some unscrupulous elements are afraid of change while outdated and obsolete system had given nothing to the people except problems. The old system will have to be changed to improve the lives of the common man. We will fulfill the expectations of the general public by improving the quality of governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chief Minister concluded.

Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of labourers due to fire in a cold storage in Depalpur. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and also sought a report from the administration.

Also, Buzdar showed sympathies with the the bereaved family of Mazhar Abbas Raan. He paid rich tributes to the socio-political services of the late MPA. Mazhar Abbas Raan has rendered invaluable services for the development of his area and performed praiseworthy services as a parliamentarian. He was a seasoned politician as well. The Chief Minister said that he has been saddened over the death of Mazhar Abbas Raan and he equally shares the grief of the bereaved family and the people of his constituency. He prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.