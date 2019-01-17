Share:

Islamabad - Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) held an awareness seminar for professional development of young engineers, keeping them well-informed about new emerging technologies and their best use. Engr. Dr Ajaz Bashir Janjua, Deputy General Manager, Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) Taxila was the resource person, who gave a detailed presentation on design and analysis of steel structures for material handling system.

The seminar comprising a technical lecture was presided over by the Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi, while Dr. Sharif Bhatti was the chief guest on the occasion. It was conducted by Gp Capt. (Rtd) Engr. Najamuddin.

The event was the part of continuing professional development’s activities, arranged by the Centre to create awareness about the issues of public importance and for young engineers’ capacity-building.

It provides opportunities to them to meet their seniors and learn from experience and technical know-how. Dr. Ajaz Bashir Janjua, in his detailed presentation gave his technical input as how best material handling system could be made more efficient and effective in running the industrial network, like cement and sugar plants.

The seminar was also participated by the Vice chancellor Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan Engr. Dr. Dr. Attaullah Shah and other senior members of IEP-RIC. Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq Qazi in his concluding remarks spoke about the performance of the Centre in the recent years, stating they laid special emphasis on up-gradation professional standard of the young engineers.