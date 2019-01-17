Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Thursday said India has no role to play in Afghanistan.

During his weekly media briefing, Dr Faisal said the intra-Afghan dialogue is essential for seeking solution of the conflict. “Pakistan has facilitated the dialogue between the United States and Afghan Taliban for peace in Afghanistan.”

He added that United States special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad will hold talks pertaining to Afghan peace process with Taliban and the US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan with Pakistani officials at the foreign office.

Commenting on Indian atrocities in Kashmir, the foreign office spokesperson said the Indian troops have been targeting unarmed civilians.

“The country violated the Vienna Convention by detaining a Pakistani official,” he urged. “The two countries should sit and tackle the bilateral issues.”

According to the FO spokesperson, Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two day visit to Qatar from Jan 21 on the invitation of the ruler of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani.

“During the visit, the premier will hold meeting with the ruler of Qatar and the prime minister of the country to discuss issues of mutual interest,” he concluded. “The prime minister will also hold talks on the issue of exporting Pakistani manpower to Qatar.”