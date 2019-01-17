Share:

Punjab is hosting an inter-provincial meeting today to develop a uniform local bodies’ system in the four provinces. Provincial sinister for Local Bodies and their administrative secretaries have been invited to attend the meeting. Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan will preside. Ministers of Baluchistan and KPK have already reached Lahore. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan will also be having special sitting with them. The meeting will prepare recommendations on the local bodies system by sharing each other’s experience. Representatives of UNDP and GTZ will also be participating in the meeting which is the fifth on the subject.