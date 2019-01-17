Share:

LAHORE - Inter-University Boards have been established at national and provincial level for standardising medical education, especially at postgraduate level, and to hold a single, uniform entrance test for admission into various programmes.

Consisting of vice chancellors of medical and health sciences’ varsities of respective province/region, the board will formulate and implement policies for development of a standardised curriculum and examination system for various medical programmes. The announcement came at a convention on MS, MD, MDS reforms organized at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday.

It was decided that the Dean, Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences, Nawabshah, Prof Gulshan Ali Memon would be the president of National Inter-University Board whereas the CEO of Mayo Hospital, Lahore, Prof Asad Aslam Khan would be the secretary.

In Punjab, VC UHS Prof Javed Akram would be the president with Prof Asad Aslam Khan as the secretary of the provincial board.

The convention, in which hundreds of trainees and supervisors of MS, MD and MDS programme participated from all over the province, was organized by a Reforms Committee constituted by UHS VC. On the recommendation of the committee, UHS has notified Specialty Advisory Committees in 29 disciplines. These committees, consisting of five faculty members each, would draft recommendations with regards to the revision and upgradation of curricula; audit of theory and practical examination for relevance, quality and standards in light of feedback from the trainees; and, monitoring and implementation of university examination calendar. The committees would also oversee quality and originality of ongoing research besides framing recommendations for inclusion of foreign evaluations in panel of examiners/thesis evaluators. The committees would submit their recommendations within 60 days.

It was also decided in the convention that examination pattern for MD, MS, and MDS would be standardized by 2020.

UHS VC Prof Javed Akram, VC KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, VC Nishtar Medial University Multan Prof Mustafa Kamal Pasha, CEO Mayo Hospital Lahore Prof Asad Aslam Khan, VC Rawalpindi Medical University Prof Muhammad Umar, VC Faisalabad Medical University Prof Zafar Choudhary, VC Fatima Jinnah Medial University Prof Aamer Zaman Khan, Prof Syed Muhammad Awais, Prof Naveed Ashraf, Prof Waheed-ul-Hameed and Dr Saima Chaudhry addressed the convention.

IQTIDAR GILANI