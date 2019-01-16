Share:

LOS ANGELES-If Avengers: Endgame trailer left fans worried about the fate of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, the trailer of Spider-Man Far From Home seems to have put a lid on it. If the trailer of Avengers: Infinity War sequel had Tony Stark drifting in space and oxygen soon to run out, Spider-Man trailer has him as a no-show.

The fans are wondering whether Spider-Man: Far From Home is set before the events of Infinity War or after those of Endgame, when all of the Avengers who were decimated -- including Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury —will return to the land of living. While we get a look at Uncle Ben’s old luggage and Peter’s passport, there are no clear indications.

However, fans seem to be unanimous that the film is set after Avengers: Endgame and Tony Stark is already dead. To begin with, there is no Downey Jr in the trailer despite being Peter’s mentor. Also, we see Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan telling Peter that he’s “all alone.” Nick Fury also asks Spidey if he’s “going to step up or not,” implying the need for a leader.

Also, given Stark has been Peter’s go-to man, the fact that Fury is visiting Peter is significant. The cheque that Peter gets is also signed by Pepper Potts and not Stark. While the mood of the trailer is upbeat, we do get a moment when Peter mournfully looks at the suit gifted by Stark.

While many are sure that Iron Man will fade into oblivion in Avengers: Endgame, there are some who believe that Stark may retire instead of dying. However, given Downey Jr’s contract with Marvel ends after Avengers: Endgame, it appears t be curtains for him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe one way or the other.

The sequel to Spider-Man Homecoming, Far From Home will release on July 5, which will kick off Marvel Studios’ Phase Four, after Avengers: Endgame sequel brings Phase Three to an end.

While no other Phase Four films have been announced as yet, Far From Home will establish an unknown future for the MCU. From what Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said, the studio will reveal its cards after Avengers: Endgame bids adieu to many of the stars and gives fans a just solution to Thanos’ decimation.