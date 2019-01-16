Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Wednesday welcomed the release of senior resistance leader Mushtaqul Islam from jail.

It stressed upon the release of all other political prisoners of occupied Jammu Kashmir including its chairman Nayeem Khan languishing in India's notorious Tihar jail in New Delhi.

A JKNF delegation including Abdul Hamid, Fayaz Ahmad, Abdul Rashid, Manzoor Ahmad and others visited the residence of Muslim League chief Mushtaqul Islam and inquired after his health, a JKNF spokesman told the media on Wednesday. The delegation also expressed solidarity with the leader who has spent almost half of his life in different jails, according to the spokesman.

Welcoming the release of Mushtaqul Islam, JKNF spokesman stressed upon the release of all other political prisoners languishing in different jails in and outside the state. He said that all the political prisoners of Kashmir including Nayeem Khan were being punished for their political beliefs by a country claiming to be the so called largest democracy of the world.

Meanwhile, the JKNF expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of a senior pro-freedom activist and former People's League office-bearer, Abdus Salam Rajpori.

He hailed the role of the deceased in ongoing resistance movement and praised his social activities. The National Front spokesman prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and expressed solidarity with the bereaved.

entrepreneurs invited to invest in tourism sector

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has invited entrepreneurs to invest in tourism sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as the state is blessed with a beautiful natural landscape and can be turned into a hub of tourism.

The AJK president expressed these views during his visit to the headquarters of Medical Transcription Billing Corporation (MTBC), a healthcare IT company, on the invitation of company's Executive Chairman Mehmood Haq on Wednesday.

The president on his arrival at MTBC was warmly received by Executive Chairman of the company, Mehmood Haq, Executive Director General Saleem Ahmed Ranjha, General Manager, Ali Shaukat, Mahnaz Sarwar and Adeel Sarwar Chief Technical Officer of the company.

Former US Ambassador to Pakistan and Chief Executive and President of East West Institute, Cameron Munter and Ms Kathleen Jacobs were also present on the occasion. The president held detailed discussions with the officials who briefed him about the goals and functions of the company.

Sardar Masood Khan also invited Ambassador Cameron Munter to visit Azad Kashmir, which he accepted.

The president also visited various departments of MTBC and interacted with the employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the president expressed his gratitude to the management of MTBC for inviting him to visit their headquarters. He said it was matter of great satisfaction that the company had hired services of many young educated male and females and provided jobs to them.

President Masood said that he was pleased to learn that MTBC operated with a workforce of around 370 employees in Bagh City of Azad Kashmir and was providing a platform to young professionals to learn and practice their innovative ideas in a professional and healthy working environment.