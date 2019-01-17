Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal minister for Defence Pervaiz Khatak on Wednesday asked departments to submit their respective progress reports within ten days regarding alternative use of public properties in Islamabad. While chairing a meeting of the committee regarding alternative use of public properties, the Minister expressed his dissatisfaction over the slow work regarding alternative use or utilisation of public properties. He directed the representatives of various Departments to expedite work on utilisation of these properties and come up with a comprehensive plan in this regard. He said that after 10 days the next meeting of the Committee would be called and progress report of each Department would be checked.