SIALKOT-The newly elected President of Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) Ch Muhammad Raza has urged the lawyers to utilise their full energies and capabilities for providing early and smooth justice to the poor, needy and oppressed people in the society.

He stated this while addressing the participants of the oath-taking ceremony held at Sialkot DBA held here on Wednesday.

The outgoing President of Sialkot DBA Irfanul Haq presided over the meeting.

Sialkot DBA President Ch Raza stressed the need for promoting good mutual working relationship between the bar and the bench for providing the early and easy justice to the poor, oppressed and needy people in the society, besides, curbing the menace of injustice.

The DBA president added that both the judiciary and the lawyers’ community should play their pivotal role in ensuring smooth provision of justice and removing all the hurdles from this way.

He also stressed the need of making all out sincere efforts to provide better working atmosphere with a sole aim to dispense the speedy justice to the needy, poor and oppressed people at their doorsteps.

Earlier, the outgoing Sialkot DBA President Muhammad Irfanul Haq administrated oath to the Sialkot DBA’s newly elected office bearers Ch. Muhammad Raza (President), C. M Aslam (Vice President), Malik Muhammad Shabir (General Secretary), Asad Mushtaq Khatana (Joint Secretary), Tariq Mehmood (Finance Secretary), Feroza Khan (Library Secretary) and the members of the DBA Executive Committee.