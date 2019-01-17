Share:

Islamabad - Residents in different localities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are facing low gas pressure issue on daily basis in peak winter season despite claims by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) of overcoming the problem to ‘great extent.’ Domestic and commercial consumers in various areas, including Media Town, Muslim Town, surroundings in Rawal Chowk, Satellite Town, Asghar Mall, Waris Khan, Akaal Garh,Dhoke Dalal, Karimpura, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khabba, Umer Road, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Murshid Town, Nadeem Colony, Aryya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Dheri Hassanabad, Lal Kurti, Sadiqabad and Shah Khalid Colony Pindora besides G-8 and G-9 sectors, are complaining of persistent low gas pressure . When contacted, official sources in the SNGPL said the company was making all-out efforts to maintain the regular gas pressure across its transmission network and the existing low pressure was a temporary phenomenon, which would be tackled soon.

Recently, they said, the company teams had removed around 5,000 gas connections over illegal use of compressors making increased pressure and depriving others of the commodity. They said the operation, launched against illegal installation of gas compressors, would continue unabated in selected areas to provide uninterrupted supply especially to domestic and commercial users. The company is fully aware of the problems being faced by the consumers and its technical teams are busy around the clock to address the low gas pressure complaints and raiding the premises where compressors are installed to get the increased flow, the sources added.

They advised the consumers to avoid excessive use of gas and install efficient gas appliances to maintain smooth flow in transmission lines till the tail-end.

The sources advised the consumers to contact the company’s Helpline-1199, operating around-the-clock, to report low gas pressure issue and any illegal activity like compressor use or tempering with meters, taking place in their surroundings.