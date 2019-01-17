Share:

A 36-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near Miani Sahib Graveyard in the Lytton Road police precincts on Wednesday. Rescue workers said the body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Safdar. Police sources said that unidentified gunmen stopped the victim alongside a busy road and opened straight fire on him after an argument. The killers fled instantly. The police later reached the spot and launched the investigation. A police official said that the possibility of “murder during robbery” could not be ruled out and the police were investigating the killing keeping in view all aspects of the incident. In another gun-attack, a 40-year-old man was wounded critically in the limits of Shahdara police on Wednesday afternoon. Asghar was on his way home when two gunmen opened fire at him in Nain Sukh. The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition. The attackers fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident with no arrest made yet.