GUJRANWALA:-A man forcibly poured toxic material down her wife’s throat over a domestic dispute, and the victim was rushed to DHQ hospital for treatment. Heirs of victim girl told to the media at DHQ hospital that Iram was married to Saqlain about four years ago, and he often tortured her. They alleged that on Wednesday Saqlain not only tortured her but he also poured toxic material down her throat. Police started investigation.