LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Trade and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that trading community is very vital in strengthening the economic conditions of the country, adding that solving their genuine problems is the responsibility of the government. Our doors are always open for the traders and their real issues will be solved on priority basis. Pakistan is our conspicuous identity and the time has come to jointly work hard for the betterment of the country. He stated this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers of All Pakistan Anjuman Tajraan at Jail Road here. Besides a large number of traders and industrialists, President Anjuman Tajraan Lahore Malik Amanat Ali and General Secretary Naeem Mir were also present on the occasion. Addressing the function, Mian Aslam Iqbal reiterated that he will work hard for the betterment of the people and added that he has vigorously worked for the solution of problems of traders and industrialists. We will make every effort to facilitate the traders as the role of the trading community in strengthening the national economy is very vital. I have also talked to the Chief Minister with regard to encroachments issue and the traders will not be disturbed in any unlawful manner.

He said that practical steps are being taken to create a culture of facilitation for businesses and inspector-less regime is being introduced with regard to the inspection of industries. After the enforcement of this system, no one could dare to scare the industrialists. He said that different schemes have been formulated to promote small and medium industries. Similarly, the program of providing soft loans to the skilled youth has been given final shape and loan markup support program is also being started to give soft loans for the promotion of small scale industry. Meanwhile, credit guarantee scheme is also being started and under this program, Punjab government will provide guarantee for loans. These schemes will help to generate enormous employment opportunities for the talented youth.

He regretted that Punjab is debited of a colossal amount of Rs 1200 billion due to the past rulers and this shows that industries in Punjab are facing difficulties. We could have had taken loan but our government believes that it’s not the solution of problems. We are strengthening the national economy by increasing exports. He assured the traders that every effort will be made to solve their problems. Later, the Minister took oath from the new office-bearers and prayed for their success.