Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz will grace the Cash Awards Ceremony of 2nd The Educationist All Pakistan Co-curricular Competitions 2018, jointly organised by Punjab University, PHEC, The Educationist and NAB Lahore. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will preside over the event. Punjab University clinched the team trophy and Rs100,000 cash award in universities/colleges category while The Punjab School and Garrison Academy Sarwar Shaheed Campus were in tie to share an equal cash award and team trophy. After the 5-day long competitions in 48 event categories, GCU Lahore and GCU Faisalabad shared the 2nd position and Rs 50,000 cash award. In schools category, Wapda High Schools Shalamar and Daanish School Boys Chishtian obtained 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Over 1500 participants from 350 institutions of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, KPK and Kashmir participated in the event. The competitions included, Qiraat, Naat, drama, declamation (Urdu, Eng and Punjabi), essay writing (Urdu, Eng and Punjabi), poetry (Urdu, Eng and Punjabi), cartoon making, painting, photography.