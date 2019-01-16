Share:

SIALKOT-A minor schoolchild, victim of schoolteacher's brutal physical torture, succumbed to his wounds at a local hospital here on Wednesday.

According to details, a few days ago, teacher Azmat Abbas had brutally tortured Muhammad Zaman, a 4th class student, at Govt Boys High School Saahowali Chamrangaan, Sialkot tehsil for remaining absent from school.

The victim boy was admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot after his condition became critical due to torture by the teacher. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The grieving family staged a protest demonstration against this nasty incident by placing the minor’s dead body near his school before his burial. They demanded stern action against the accused schoolteacher Azmat Abbas, who escaped from the school to avoid possible arrest.

Later, the minor victim was laid to rest in his native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of people attended his funeral. Sialkot Saddar police launched investigation.

When contacted, Sialkot District Education Authority CEO Younus Warraich said that he had ordered a probe into the incident, adding that stern action would be taken against the accused.

Rangers set up free medical camp