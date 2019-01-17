Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau has clarified that former president Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and MPA Faryal Talpur could not be apprehended on the desire of any honourable minister.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the NAB said that the Bureau has not yet received certified copies of the decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan. “Law will take its own course of action in the light of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

Outrightly rejecting the impression of lackadaisical approach in this regard, NAB said that it always believes in working under the purview of law and Constitution of the country. Time and care is needed to resolve the complex legal issues, it added.

NAB has decided to seek transcripts of media interviews and statements of respected federal minister regarding ongoing case in NAB from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for in depth review of the minister’s demand from NAB to seek pardon, closing and withdrawing the case. To review in depth why NAB is being asked to take back the case or seek pardon from NAB? NAB outrightly rejects any pressure and assures its all investigations are taken to logical conclusion by strictly adhering to law of the land so that the justice could be done.

NAB wanted to see whether the interviews or statements were an effort to pressurise NAB. Whether the statements or interviews were creating hindrance in transparent investigations of NAB?