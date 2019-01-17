Share:

KARACHI - Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday maintained that the party had no intention of toppling the federal government as long as their demands were accepted.

While addressing media in Karachi, the BNP leader reiterated that the party would be happy to cooperate with the government if their demands were addressed as promised.

Referring to Tuesday’s meeting between opposition parties in Islamabad, Mengal said the alliance between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif will stabilise the country’s political climate.

He added that the party had discussed a six-point agenda with the federal cabinet regarding the presidential election and a nine-point agenda regarding provincial elections. However, he added that the BNP still had reservations on the matter.

Talking of his alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mengal in October had said that the BNP would distance its politics from PTI if they were unsuccessful in fulfilling their demands.